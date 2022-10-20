Maharashtra ATS arrests PFI members in Panvel, probe underway

The Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has arrested three members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in the Panvel area near Mumbai.

Panvel secretary and two other members of the banned organisation were arrested after the ATS received information about their meeting in Panvel in Raigad district.

The ATS is further probing the said crime.

"Maharashtra ATS arrested PFI Panvel secretary and 2 other members of the banned organisation after they received information of their meeting in Panvel. Anti-Terrorism Squad is further probing the said crime," the ATS said in a statement.

The Maharashtra ATS had earlier arrested 22 people in connection with one of the ongoing cases related to the PFI for allegedly carrying out unlawful activities.

On September 22, the Maharashtra ATS registered 4 FIRs against members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) for carrying out unlawful activities.

Notably, recently, the Central Government imposed 5 years ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) made the announcement through a recently issued notification declaring "the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect".

Alongwith PFI, the ban was also imposed on its fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF). Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as an "unlawful association".

As per the inputs received by both the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as well as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), "the PFI has been raising and collecting substantial funds from abroad in a well organized and structured manner".

It also came to the knowledge of the Central agencies that the "PFI was raising funds abroad and their transfer to India through clandestine and illegal channels".

( With inputs from ANI )

