Maharashtra: Controversy erupts after video of students offering Namaz in college campus goes viral; administration assures action

Mumbai, Nov 22 Controversy erupted at Ideal College in the Kalyan area near Mumbai, Maharashtra after a video showing a few students offering namaz on campus went viral on social media. The students later apologised, and the college administration assured that appropriate action would be taken.

According to preliminary information, the issue escalated when a video of Pharmacy Department students offering namaz inside the college premises surfaced online. After the video spread, activists from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal reached the college and lodged a protest with the administration. The local Hill Line Police were informed about the commotion and immediately arrived at the scene to assess the situation.

The college administration stated that a few students had offered namaz for a few minutes in an empty classroom. Someone recorded the incident and uploaded it on social media. Once the video went viral, certain organisations protested and demanded action against the students involved.

Police officers reached the college and brought the situation under control. However, the administration requested that the matter be resolved internally, as it concerned the academic campus. Respecting this request, the police maintained peace and allowed the administration to handle the issue.

The college management then called the students for a discussion. They admitted that they had offered namaz but said they had no intention of causing controversy or hurting anyone’s religious sentiments. To avoid further misunderstanding, the students apologised to the administration and the staff present.

The administration emphasised that discipline and adherence to institutional rules are essential in an educational environment. They noted that religious activities are not permitted on campus and assured that strict monitoring would be implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future. They also confirmed that necessary action would be taken against the students involved.

Following the incident, the situation on the college campus remained peaceful, and the police left after brief surveillance.

At present, the police have handled the situation calmly, and the college is addressing the issue internally. However, no formal statement has been issued by the administration or the police yet.

