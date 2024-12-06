Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde offers garland to BR Ambedkar's statue

Thane (Maharashtra), Dec 6 To commemorate 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas' on Friday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde offered garland to the statue of Bharat Ratna Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, in the Court Naka area.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas is observed annually on December 6 to commemorate the death anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Dr. Ambedkar, a revered leader, thinker, and reformer, dedicated his life to championing equality and eradicating caste-based discrimination.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas holds profound significance as a tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's transformative legacy.

According to Buddhist texts, Lord Buddha's death is considered to be Mahaparinirvan, the Sanskrit term for 'nirvana after death'. Parinirvan is considered liberation from Samara, karma, and the cycle of death and birth. It is the most sacrosanct day in the Buddhist calendar.

Earlier, Shinde congratulated Devendra Fadnavis on taking oath as Chief Minister and said that he would fully support the BJP leader and cooperate with him in running the government.

He said the MahaYuti government belonged to the common man.

"Devendra Fadnavis has taken oath as CM in a historic swearing-in ceremony. I congratulate him. Maharashtra is a state that gives ideological direction to the country and I, who comes from a simple farmer family, got the opportunity to become the CM of such a state with the blessings of Balasaheb Thackeray. PM Narendra Modi also supported us completely and gave us full strength. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also stood behind us with full strength... And that is why we could do so much work in 2.5 years. We have taken so many historic decisions," Shinde told reporters.

After taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde garlanded the statue of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray in Colaba.

Shinde also visited Anand Dighe Math in Thane.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar also took oath as Deputy Chief Minister on Thursday.

Fadnavis, Shinde, and Pawar paid tributes to Dr B.R. Ambedkar at Mantralaya in Mumbai.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor