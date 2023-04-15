Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in industrial estate in Thane

By ANI | Published: April 15, 2023 08:07 AM2023-04-15T08:07:38+5:302023-04-15T08:10:02+5:30

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 : A fire broke out at a company in Kalpataru Industrial Estate in Thane ...

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in industrial estate in Thane | Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in industrial estate in Thane

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in industrial estate in Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 : A fire broke out at a company in Kalpataru Industrial Estate in Thane here on Saturday, a Thane Municipal Corporation official said.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and no casualties have been reported so far, added the Thane Municipal Corporation official.

Efforts to douse the fire are underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Kalpataru industrial estateKalpataru industrial estateThane Municipal Corporation