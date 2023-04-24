Maharashtra Police recover animal organs from Nashik farmhouse; 3 held

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 : Maharashtra Police has recovered a huge amount of mal organs and weapon from a farmhouse in Pawarwadi of Nashik and apprehended three in connection with the matter, police said.

According to the police, there are five accused in the case out of which three have been held.

The police, upon the receipt of information, reached the farmhouse and recovered six deer heads.

"We received information about deer meat being found in a farmhouse in Pawarwadi. 6 deer heads, 120 kg deer meat, a pistol and a round were recovered from the spot. There are 5 accused in the case out of which 3 have been detained, search is on for others," Tegbir Singh Sandhu, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Malegaon, Maharashtra said.

The police investigation is underway.

