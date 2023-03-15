Maharashtra reports 352 cases of H3N2 virus: Health Minister Tanaji Sawant

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 : Maharshtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant on Wednesday informed that 352 patients of the H3N2 virus have come so far in the state.

"352 patients of the H3N2 virus have come so far. Their treatment is going on and hospitals have been asked to be on alert. H3N2 is not fatal. It can be cured by medical treatment. No need to pc," said the minister.

Two deaths suspected of Influenza H3N2 are from Nagpur while one death is from the Ahmednagar district.

Till March 13, 2023, the total number of patients tested for influenza in Maharashtra is 2,56,424.

The total number of suspected patients has been reported as 1406.

The number of patients suffering from swine flu H1N1 is 303. The number of patients suffering from H3H2 is 58. While the number of patients admitted to the hospital is 48 so far.

The death toll from H1N1 is 3.

Influenza is a disease caused by bacteria.

Commonly seen symptoms of this disease are fever, cough, sore throat, tiredness, pneumonia, etc.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter to the States and Union Territories on Saturday, expressed his concerns over the rising trend in other Influenza-like Illnesses & Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses (ILIs/SARIs) being witnessed in some States/UTs across the country.

In the letter, Bhushan said that it is important to raise community awareness regarding adherence to respiratory and hand hygiene, promoting early reporting of symptoms, and limiting the contact of those people who are suffering from respiratory illness.

"In the present season, a variety of weather conditions and behavioural reasons (like less than adequate attention to personal hygiene, sneezing and coughing without proper protection in close proximity of other people, closed indoor gatherings of people, etc.) make the environment conducive to the circulation of a number of viral respiratory pathogens like Influenza A (H1N1, H3N2 etc.), Adenoviruses, etc," said Bhushan in the letter.

He added that special care should be taken in the case of young children, old age people and people suffering from co-morbidities who are particularly at risk and vulnerable to H1N1, H3N2, Adenoviruses, etc.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor