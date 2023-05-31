Maharashtra: Woman set ablaze in Mumbai's Dharavi, accused arrested

May 31, 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 : A man has been arrested for setting ablaze a 20-year-old woman in the Dharavi area of Mumbai, Mumbai Police said on Wednesday.

The man has been identified as Nandkishore Patel and a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC has been registered against him, the police added.

The woman was admitted to Sion Hospital under critical condition with 70 per cent burns, the police added.

The police said that the woman was burnt alive by pouring petrol.

Police have initiated a probe to ascertain the reason behind the act.

