Mahavikas Aghadi came to power and again self styled defector leader Jayant Patil appeared in the NCP

The Grand Alliance has come to power in the state and again the self-styled defectors have started appearing in the Guardian Minister Jayant Patil's NCP. Many of these leaders were crouching around the then Minister of State Sadabhau Khot during the coalition rule, while some joined the martyrdom group of former BJP vice-president Nishikant Patil and Vaibhav Nayakwadi, allying themselves with Rahul and Samrat Mahadik. Some had supported Shiv Sena; But after the winds of the state have blown, he has reappeared with Jayantarao.

Now that Jayantaraj has started in Valva-Shirala, some hooligan politicians have started trying to wash away the sins committed by re-tying the clock in their hands. Some are eager to tie a watch in their hand. They are trying to find opportunities during the upcoming municipal elections and other local body elections. Therefore, loyal activists who support the NCP during the fall are likely to fall behind again.

Shiv Sena is claimed to be strong in Islampur. Some of them were deported. It is in the Shiv Sena. Some of them have a watch in their hands, some have a role of joining hands with the NCP and some have an anti-NCP role. At present, there are different streams of opinion in Shiv Sena. The final decision will be taken by district chief Anandrao Pawar. If Shiv Sena joins NCP in the future, different internal groups will emerge within NCP.

On the whole, in the forthcoming local body elections, there will be a lot of self-styled defecting leaders in the NCP. In this, loyal workers will fall behind.