Mahila Nyay Guarantees: Rahul Gandhi Promises Rs 1 Lakh Annually and 50% Job Reservation for Women

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced five "Mahila Nyay" guarantees, which include an annual deposit of Rs 1 lakh into the bank accounts of impoverished women and a 50 percent quota in government employment, should his party secure victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

During a women's rally in Maharashtra's Dhule district as a segment of his ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', Gandhi pledged to double the central government's allocation in the budget for women engaged as ASHA and anganwadi workers, as well as those participating in mid-day meal schemes.

Gandhi declared that Savitribai Phule hostels will be established for women in every district across the nation. Prior to Gandhi's address, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge stated in a video message that the 'Mahalaxmi' assurance entails depositing Rs 1 lakh directly into the bank accounts of impoverished women annually.

He further outlined the "Aadhi Aabadi Pura Hakk" initiative, which advocates for a 50 percent reservation for women in government positions. Kharge said that the Congress guarantees were solid commitments, not mere rhetoric, likening them to "pathar ki lakeer" (etched in stone) rather than empty promises.

