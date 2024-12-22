Mahila Samman Yojana Registration Opens Tomorrow: Kejriwal’s Big Announcement Ahead of 2025 Delhi Assembly Election

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly election, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced the Mahila Samman Yojana, with registration set to begin tomorrow. Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday that registration for both the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana would start on Monday, December 23. Under the Mahila Samman Yojana, every woman will receive a benefit of Rs 2,100, as Kejriwal had previously stated.

"We had announced this Rs 2,100 bonus for mothers and sisters. Ever since we announced this scheme, people have been asking when the registration will begin. Registration for the Mahila Samman Nidhi will start in Delhi from tomorrow. We will come to your home for registration," Kejriwal said.

दिल्लीवालों के लिए बड़ी ख़ुशख़बरी😍🙌



हर महिला को हर महीने ₹2100 देने की ‘महिला सम्मान योजना’ और बुजुर्गों को प्राइवेट अस्पताल में भी Unlimited मुफ्त इलाज देने की ‘संजीवनी योजना’ के रजिस्ट्रेशन 23 दिसंबर से शुरू हो रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/4cKEyVhKvA — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 22, 2024

About Mahila Samman Yojana

The Mahila Samman Yojana is a recent initiative launched by the Delhi government, aimed at providing financial assistance to women in the region. This scheme is part of a broader effort to empower women and enhance their economic stability. Monthly Financial Aid: Under this scheme, eligible women will receive a monthly allowance of ₹2,100. Initially, the plan was to provide ₹1,000, but this was increased following feedback regarding inflation and living costs.

Eligibility Criteria