Mahua competent enough to fight her own battle, says TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

The TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday said he has nothing to hide and is always ready to cooperate with the central agency in its probe into the alleged school jobs scam in West Bengal. Banerjee appeared before ED officers on Thursday after submitting around a 6,000-page reply to the agency and all the documents demanded by it.While speaking to the reporters the MP on cash-for-query allegation against Mahua Moitra said, "How can action be taken against someone, without anything being proved. I think Mahua Moitra is competent enough to fight her battle on her own.The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee looking into the cash-for-query allegations against Moitra is learnt to have recommended her expulsion from the Lower House of Parliament on the grounds of "unethical conduct" having an impact on national security.