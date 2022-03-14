Main accused held in Deoband jail firing case

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), March 14 The Saharanpur police have arrested the main accused in the firing incident which took place outside the Deoband jail.

Five persons were earlier arrested in the incident which took place on Saturday.

The main accused, Neeraj Singh sustained injuries during the encounter with the police while his accomplice escaped.

A bike, a pistol and live cartridges have been recovered by the police from his possession. Police are looking for the missing suspect.

Meanwhile, Neeraj is being treated at the hospital, said police.

According to police sources, the city Kotwali police of Muzaffarnagar received a tip-off that Neeraj Singh, who opened fire at the jailer outside Deoband jail, was about to reach Budhana Road with his associate.

The police intercepted the two but the miscreants opened fire and tried to flee.

Police also retaliated and fired in which one was shot in the leg and held, while the other one managed to escape.

The injured miscreant Neeraj Singh is the main accused in the case.

Deputy superintendent of police (City), Kuldeep Singh said, "Arrested accused has six criminal cases registered against him. Neeraj had a key role in the attack at Deoband's jailer. At present, the police are investigating the rest of his criminal history."

An FIR has been filed against unknown persons for a "murder attempt" apart from "insult and provocation".

During the investigation, it came to light that one Lavish Kumar, 25, had come to meet his uncle who is a prisoner since 2019, but he was not allowed to meet after which there was a verbal spat with jail officials.

