Mainly clear sky in Delhi-NCR; AQI 'severe'

New Delhi, Dec 24 Delhi-NCR woke up to a mainly clear sky on Friday morning with the minimum and maximum temperatures till 9.30 a.m being recorded at 7 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to IMD, till December 30, the minimum temperature will continue to fluctuate between 7 to 8 degrees, while the maximum can drop to 20 degrees.

The weather department has also predicted light rain or drizzle in the national capital on December 26, 27 and 28.

As per the forecast, there will be generally cloudy sky with light rain on December 26, generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on December 27 and generally cloudy sky with the possibility of rain or thunderstorm on December 28.

The relative humidity this morning at 8.30. a.m. was recorded at 94 per cent.On the air quality front, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) has further dipped to 411 i.e. in the 'severe' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', then 401 and between 500 is considered 'severe'.

The level of PM10 and PM2.5 pollutants in the air were recorded in the 'very poor' and 'severe' categories, respectively.

As per air quality and weather bulletin, "The air quality is likely to improve further but remain in the very poor category on December 25 and 26. The Outlook for subsequent 5 Days: The air quality is likely to improve significantly from December 27 when AQI will reach in poor or moderate category.

