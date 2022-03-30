Mainly clear weather forecast in J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hours

Srinagar, March 30 Weather remained dry in J&K and Ladakh on Wednesday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast mainly clear to partly cloudy weather during the next 24 hours.

"Weather is expected to remain mainly clear to partly cloudy in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours," an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 8.8, Pahalgam 2.9 and Gulmarg 3.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region had minus 3.6, Leh 2.2 and Kargil 0.6 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu had 18.0, Katra 17.2, Batote 12.1, Banihal 7.4 and Bhaderwah 10.0 as the minimum temperature.

