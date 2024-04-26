Maintain decency of language, former Chhattisgarh Deputy CM tells party mate

New Delhi, April 26 Former Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister T.S. Singh Deo has advised his Congress party mate Charan Das Mahant, the current Leader of Opposition in the state, to maintain decency of language in public discourse.

Reacting strongly to Mahant's recent controversial statement on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deo told IANS in a candid chat that civility in political discourse is a must and should be followed by everyone, irrespective of a person's position in the party or the state.

It has been reported that Mahant, while campaigning for former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, recently made a controversial statement on PM Modi after which an FIR was also registered against the Congress leader.

"As far as I know Charan Das Mahant, he is a funny person. I don't know what he said and in what context. But, he should not have said anything about breaking PM Modi's head. Every person needs to control his language," Deo told IANS.

As the controversy escalated, Mahant expressed regret over his statement, saying it was misrepresented.

Deo also took on the BJP, saying there wasn't anything new in the party's manifesto.

"This has become PM Modi's manifesto and not that of the BJP's. It's all about Modi's guarantees. The party that says 'we are the largest political party in the world' has vanished somewhere. And, I am not saying this as a Congressman. But it is a dangerous sign for democracy if everything revolves around just one man," he said.

