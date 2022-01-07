Makar Sankranti 2022: Know why India celebrate this festival, and it's history

Makar Sankranti is an Indian festival, which is celebrated on 14th or 15th January. The festival is linked with the sun’s entry into Capricorn. When the sun god leaves Sagittarius and enters Capricorn, Makar Sankranti is celebrated. On this day apart from flying, Kite people donate so many things to needy and worship places. This festival is mainly celebrated for charity. This festival has different names in different states of India.

At this festival, the tradition of bathing in holy rivers, donating black sesame seeds, sesame laddus, rice, vegetables, pulses, turmeric, fruits, and other items to the poor are followed.

Makar Sankranti 2022: Date

Makar Sankranti is one of the auspicious festivals for Hindus, this year the festival will be observed on 14th January 2022.

Makar Sankranti 2022: Time

Makar Sankranti Punya kala will be from 02:43 pm to 06:04 pm, while Makar Sankranti Maha Punya Kala will be from 02:43 pm to 04:35 pm.

Makar Sankranti 2022: History

On this day Lord Sun visits his son Shani’s house, according to mythological beliefs. After which this unique reunion of father and son is celebrated as Makar Sankranti.

Yet according to another belief this festival is also celebrated as the victory of Lord Vishnu over the Asuras, it is said that Lord Vishnu killed the demons on the earth and buried them after cutting their heads.



