Make Vivek Agnihotri Rajya Sabha MP, otherwise he will go on making such movies: Sajad Lone

Slamming 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri, Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference chairman Sajad Lone urged PM Modi to make Agnihotri a Rajya Sabha member otherwise he will go on making such films.

"I appeal to Prime Minister to make him (Vivek Aghintori) Rajya Sabha MP. Otherwise, I don't know what else he will make. There is a new trend now that people like Vivek Aghintori and Anupam Kher are desperate to go to Rajya Sabha. They should be sent to Rajya Sabha, otherwise, they will drown this country in hatred" he said.

Lone further added, "There is no doubt about injustice to the Kashmiri Pandits. Kashmiri Muslims have suffered 50 times more than Pandits. You cannot document the pain of just one community. We are all in it together. I have lost my own father to bullets."

The Kashmir Files is making a buzz in the industry, Anupam Kher's starer so far receiving excellent reviews from the audience as well as critics, PM Modi also praised the film so much. The Kashmir Files is based on the killing of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley in the 1990s.