Making Rajasthan self-sufficient in water is our top priority: CM Sharma

Jaipur, Aug 13 Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has reaffirmed that making Rajasthan completely self-sufficient in the water sector is a key priority for the state government.

Chairing a review meeting of the Water Resources Department, Indira Gandhi Canal Department, and Irrigated Area Development Department on Wednesday, he directed officials to expedite ongoing projects, ensure regular monitoring, and submit progress reports to the Chief Minister’s Office every 15 days.

Sharma stressed that an uninterrupted water supply is essential for development, easing people’s lives and benefiting farmers.

He emphasised full utilisation of river water, avoiding wastage, and increasing storage capacity through the development of water sources.

Highlighting the Ram Jalsetu Link Project as an ambitious initiative to provide uninterrupted water to a large population, the CM ordered phased, planned implementation with visible on-ground progress. He also reviewed progress on DPRs for linking Rana Pratap Sagar Dam–Brahmani River to Bisalpur Dam, connecting Banganga and Ruparel rivers with Bisalpur Dam, and projects such as Mej Barrage (Bundi), Dungri Dam, Rathore Barrage, Isarda Dam–Ramgarh Dam, and Jawaipura–Mor Sagar (Ajmer).

Sharma instructed that all projects be completed within stipulated timelines, warning that negligence in public interest works will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against careless personnel.

He urged officials to work in the field, maintain coordination with the Centre, and ensure no shortage of resources.

Reviewing the Indira Gandhi Canal Department, he directed the speedy completion of converting four natural depressions into reservoirs and land acquisition for the same.

He also called for special development of sprinkler irrigation systems and called to expedite pending works in the Parwan Large Multi-Purpose Irrigation Project, including reservoir construction, radial gates, rehabilitation, and land acquisition payments, to speed up intake structure and pipeline laying under the Dholpur Lift Irrigation Project, and rehabilitation awards in the Isarda Drinking Water Project, to begin land acquisition and forest clearance for the Kalitir Lift Project and coordinate with NREGA for management of 3,236 small dams.

The CM also reviewed the Yamuna Water Agreement, Upper High-Level Canal, Dewas III & IV Project, Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (Packages 1 & 3), Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project, and Pump Storage Project, directing faster clearances, tenders, and execution of budget announcements.

