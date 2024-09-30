Malayalam actor Balachandra Menon denies sexual assault allegations, says all fake

Kochi, Sep 30 Award-winning actor Balachandra Menon has denied allegations made by a former actress, who on Monday filed a complaint before the Kerala Police Special Investigation Team on how she was sexually abused by him in 2007 at a hotel in the state capital city.

Menon denied this and stated that he had already given a complaint to the state police chief that this was a false and baseless allegation.

The 70-year-old is known in the Malayalam film industry as a multitasker -- a director, producer, writer and actor and has a career spanning more than four decades. He has directed 40 films and acted in over 100 films.

The former actress has registered complaints against seven in the film industry. Among those who have been arrested and later released on bail are two-time CPI(M) legislator Mukesh and former AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes) general secretary Edavela Babu.

In her complaint before the SIT, she said that in 2007, while shooting Menon’s film, ‘De Ingotu Nokkiye’, in January, he came into her hotel room and sexually misbehaved with her and threatened that if she didn’t cooperate, the scenes of hers, which were already canned, would be deleted and also asked her not to inform anyone. She was afraid to register a complaint then and, hence the delay to come out.

The Malayalam film industry has been reeling after the Hema Committee report was published on August 19. A few former actresses revealed their bad experiences and the police were quick to act.

Presently those in the dock include actor-turned-CPI(M) legislator Mukesh, Nivin Pauly, Siddique, Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, Maniyanpilla Raju, directors Ranjith and Prakash, and production executives Vichu and Noble.

Mukesh, Ranjith, Raju, Prakash and a few others have already got relief from the courts from being arrested.

The SIT on October 3 has to file the action taken status on the Hema Committee Report before the special bench of the Kerala High Court.

