Malika Ghalib Shah: Successful female entrepreneur making herbal beauty products

Srinagar, Sep 17 While the women of Kashmir are making their contribution in the fields of education, health, art, literature, art and technology, many women are also emerging as successful entrepreneurs. Malika Ghalib Shah is among them.

Despite being a successful professional, Malika decided to develop herbal beauty products under the name "Masha By Malika" to nurture her passion. Her products like hair oil, lotions, soaps, creams and other types of cosmetics are not common but are made from pure natural herbs without any chemicals.

The 29-yea-old Malika, a native of Srinagar, has completed her Masters in Law and is currently working as an assistant professor. Malika has been an LLB topper in Kashmir University, and did her LLM degree from University College London in UK through a scholarship programme.

She started the business in the year 2019 with a focus on "Fitness for everyone". Although she started manufacturing herbal beauty products from her home, after a few years of increasing demand, these products are now manufactured in a small factory with the help of female employees under Malika's supervision. About 35 cosmetic items of 5 types of oils, body lotions, soaps and other types are manufactured under the name "Masha By Malika" for better care of skin, hair and body.

All these herbal products are made from natural ingredients, free from chemicals, artificial colors and fragrances. The ingredients include saffron, lavender, sandalwood, honey, apricots, almonds, walnuts, special types of turmeric, pomegranates, olives and coconuts. All these things are put to use and made in a native way and are given the shape of oil, lotion, powder and soap etc. The latter is then packaged in bottles, cans and jars. The herbs used in these products are imported from outside the Kashmir Valley as well.

Malika says that although 60 to 70 per cent of these cosmetic products are sold locally, many people outside Jammu and Kashmir also show interest in buying them, for which they regularly receive orders. While understanding the importance of these herbal items, many Kashmiris living abroad also take them for use. Malika does not compromise on quality. As a result, they receive daily orders from domestic and international countries.

Malika has equal support from her family in turning her hobby into a business. She is not only promoting her business but also providing employment to women who are financially independent. A lot of these women belong to economically weak families. Malika is keen to expand her business into a bigger factory in the near future to manufacture more products and provide employment to more people.

In today's era of technology and social media, Malika realised she can use them to reach out. For her this is an important tool for marketing, thanks to which not only products can be delivered to more people but also orders can be obtained.

Jammu and Kashmir women empowerment has been strengthened after August 5, 2019 when the Central government announced its decision to bifurcate the region into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh after revoking Article 370 and 35A of Jammu and Kashmir's special constitutional status. Since then women have taken advantage of all the opportunities that have come their way. During the last 3 years, about 4.5 lakh women have been made financially independent through self-help groups in Jammu and Kashmir. Whereas, for the first time in 70 years, the women of Jammu and Kashmir are succeeding in making their dreams a reality thanks to various government schemes.

However, with dedication, courage and courage, success can be achieved in any job. With this work ethic, Malika GhalibShah is not only emerging as a successful female entrepreneur but also becoming a beacon of hope for others.

