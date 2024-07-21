Mallikarjun Kharge Turns 82: PM Narendra Modi Greets Congress President on His Birthday, Says ‘Praying for His Long and Healthy Life’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, July 21, greeted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on his 82 birthday, and wished for his long and healthy life.

Kharge, who became Congress president in October 2022, turned 82 on Sunday. "Birthday wishes to Congress President and the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life," Modi said on X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read | Guru Purnima 2024: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on Ashadha Purnima.