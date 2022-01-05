Mamata Banerjee turned a year old today, see some unknown facts about West Bengal CM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the perfect example of women empowerment, in this men's dominating country, being a single and only women cheif minister of state West Bengal Mamata Banerjee proved that women can run the whole world too.

Mamata Banerjee has won the elections twice in West Bengal from party Trinamool Congress and today on 5th January Mamata Banerjee is going to celebrate her 66th birthday.

Everyone knows Mamata Banerjee is the one of the strongest politician but only few people know Mamata is a great poet and painter. And on the special occasion of her special day let's know some unknown facts about West Bengal Chief Minister.

1. Before holding the office as chief minister, she served the country as Railway Minister of India twice. She is the first female minister of many affairs like Minister of Coal, and MoS for Human Resource Development, Youth Affairs, Sports, and Women and Child Development.

2. Mamata had served both the parties Congress-led UPA and the BJP-led NDA coalitions. 1999 she had joined the NDA, and served as the minister under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee guidence.

3. She was also the youngest Lok Sabha MP, she also defeated three-time MP Somnath Chatterjee in Lok Sabha election, which was surprising for everyone.

4. Mamata comes from very simple background she lost her father at very young age and from that time she supported her family, according to reports Mamata had also worked as a milk vendor due to poverty.

5. Not only this Mamata also has great acadmic structure, she holds degrees of many different feilds like Bachelor's degree in History, a Master's degree in Islamic History and degrees in Education and Law. She also has honorary doctorate from the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology and a Doctorate of Literature degree from Calcutta University.