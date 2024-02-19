Mamata Banerjee Writes to PM Modi, Accuses Central Govt of Targeting SC, ST and OBC Communities in Aadhaar Deactivation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, February 19, has launched a scathing attack on the Central government, accusing it of "recklessly deactivating Aadhaar cards, particularly targeting SC, ST and OBC communities" in her state.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee expressed her strong condemnation of the alleged mass deactivation of Aadhaar cards, claiming it targets specific communities. She criticized the process as lacking transparency and violating natural justice principles, alleging no prior intimation or opportunity for affected individuals to defend themselves.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Writes to PM Modi:

I vehemently condemn the reckless deactivation of Aadhaar cards, particularly targeting SC, ST and OBC communities in West Bengal.



The Centre's unilateral decision to deactivate Aadhaar cards without any prior investigation or consultation with the State Govt. is a sinister plot… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 19, 2024

Banerjee raised concerns about widespread panic and chaos among residents, particularly the fear of disenfranchisement from government benefits. She questioned the motives behind the alleged action, suggesting it could be aimed at suppressing voter turnout in upcoming elections or creating panic among vulnerable groups. The Chief Minister demanded answers from the Center regarding the reasons behind the deactivations and called for immediate redressal.