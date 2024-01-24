Mamata Banerjee's TMC to Contest West Bengal Elections Independently, Rules Out Alliance with Congress

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has firmly stated her party's intention to contest the upcoming state elections independently, dispelling rumors of a potential alliance with the Congress party. The political landscape in West Bengal has been buzzing with speculations, with Congress reportedly seeking eight to 14 seats in the Lok Sabha, a request met with a surprising response from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader.

In a closed-door meeting with TMC's leaders in Birbhum, Mamata Banerjee reportedly conveyed that her party could only offer two seats to the potential ally, raising eyebrows and intensifying the political drama ahead of the crucial elections. The development comes as a twist in the tale, given the ongoing efforts by opposition parties to forge alliances to counter the growing influence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says "I had no discussions with the Congress party. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I am not concerned about what will be done in the country but we are a secular party and in Bengal, we will alone defeat BJP. I am a part of… pic.twitter.com/VK2HH3arJI — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024

Contrary to the speculation of a possible alliance, Mamata Banerjee, while addressing the media, stated, "I had no discussions with the Congress party. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone." The chief minister remained resolute in her stand, emphasizing the TMC's commitment to contesting the elections independently and securing victory against the BJP.

"I am not concerned about what will be done in the country, but we are a secular party, and in Bengal, we will alone defeat the BJP. I am a part of the INDIA alliance," she asserted, underlining her dedication to the broader opposition unity against the ruling party at the national level.

Addressing the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee expressed surprise, stating, "Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra is passing through our state, but we have not been informed about it."

In the 2019 polls, the TMC bagged 22 seats out of the state’s total 42 as against the BJP’s 18, with the CPI(M)-led Left Front drawing a blank. The upcoming West Bengal elections have garnered significant attention as parties strategize to secure a stronghold in the state. Mamata Banerjee's decision to go solo reflects her confidence in the TMC's popularity and organizational strength. The unfolding political dynamics will be closely watched as alliances take shape, and leaders navigate the complex electoral landscape in West Bengal.