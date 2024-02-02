Mamata writes to PM objecting to CAG’s observations on utilisation certificates

Kolkata, Feb 2 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising objections to the observations made in the State Finance Audit Report for 2020-21 by the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) regarding delay in the submission of utilisation certificates of Rs 2,29,099 crore since 2002-03 to 2020-21.

In the letter, a copy of which has been accessed by IANS, the Chief Minister claimed that on scrutiny of the observations made in the report, it was found that the concerned state government departments had submitted the utilisation certificates on time to the respective Union ministries in the prescribed format against the allocations/sanctions made under different centrally-sponsored schemes.

“You are well aware that only on being satisfied with these utilisation certificates, subsequent allocations are made by the Government of India from time to time under various schemes. The sanction orders issued by various ministries of the Government of India clearly state that there are no pending utilisation certificates of the preceding period,” her letter read.

According to Banerjee, it was shocking to note that the CAG could make such observations which were 'incorrect' and had been made without application of due diligence and examination of the procedures for submission of utilisation certificates as per the Centre's guidelines.

“You would appreciate that such erroneous reports give a misleading picture and are unfortunately being used by some people for false propaganda against the state administrative machinery.

"Further, the audit report seems to be covering the period from 2002-03 to 2020-21. However, the CAG audit is conducted every year and it is not clear as to which was not raised over the last almost 20 years,” the letter read.

Banerjee concluded her letter by seeking the Prime Minister’s intervention so that dues under different centrally-sponsored schemes are released to the West Bengal government in the interest of the poor people.

“The state should not be deprived of its share of funds due to such unfounded and false premises,” the letter read.

