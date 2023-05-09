Man arrested for molesting minor in Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 9 : A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting and threatening to kill a 12-year-old girl in the Nand Nagri area of the national capital, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

The man was identified as Imamuddin.

According to the police, the incident occured on May 6 came and came to light on May 8.

The police swung into action soon after the receipt of the information.

"The complainant had gone to a nearby shop on May 6. Imamuddin molested her and asked her not to tell anyone and also threatened to kill her if she did," the police said.

A case was registered under the sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and other sections of the Indian penal code.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

