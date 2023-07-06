Man arrested for raping minor girl in J&K's Srinagar

Srinagar, July 6 Police said on Thursday that they have arrested a man for raping a minor girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city. "A man identified as 46-year old Muhammad Iqbal of Sogam area in Kupwara district presently residing at Pamposh colony in Srinagar was arrested," said officials.The man was accused of assaulting a 15-year old girl.

