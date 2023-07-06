Man arrested for raping minor girl in J&K's Srinagar
By IANS | Published: July 6, 2023 04:07 PM 2023-07-06T16:07:33+5:30 2023-07-06T16:10:03+5:30
Srinagar, July 6 Police said on Thursday that they have arrested a man for raping a minor girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city. "A man identified as 46-year old Muhammad Iqbal of Sogam area in Kupwara district presently residing at Pamposh colony in Srinagar was arrested," said officials.The man was accused of assaulting a 15-year old girl.
