Man demands justice for father shot dead in protest against 2015 Bargari sacrilege incident, staging 'dharna' for 46 days

While the sacrilege incidents in Punjab have become a major electoral issue ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in the state, Sukhraj Singh, son of Krishan Bhagwan Singh, who was shot dead in police firing during a protest against 2015 Bargari sacrilege incident, has been staging a 'dharna' at Faridkot's Kotkapura for the last 46 days, demanding justice for his father.

Speaking to ANI, Sukhraj Singh said, "I have been here for 46 days. The present (state) government promised to look into sacrilege row (2015), and the killing of my father and one more person who died in police firing while protesting against sacrilege of our holy book. The government did nothing after coming to power."

"I was 21 years old when my father died. I was pursuing computer engineering but could not find a job after that as I have been fighting for justice since then. Today it has been 6 and a half years since this incident. We are protesting in Bargadi since 2015. This was a big issue in the 2017 assembly elections. Congress party came to power because they had promised justice. But this matter could not be resolved, we have not got justice till today," he added.

Sukhraj Singh further said that he has not worked in the past six years and only visited courts to no avail. "Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu also met me but said nothing is in his hands. I am sitting here 24 by 7 over the issue of sacrilege and justice for my father and his acquaintance," he stated.

In 2015, the incidents of sacrilege occurred between June to October following the theft of the sacred Guru Granth Sahib from a Gurudwara in Burj Jawaharsinghwala, Faridkot, and the discovery of torn pages from the Holy Book in Bargari, Faridkot.

The incidents caused widespread discontent and outrage amongst members of the Sikh community and there were demonstrations from place to place. A similar demonstration was taking place on October 14 in Bahibal Kalan, a village near Bargari, where the police, that arrived to remove the protesters, opened fire and two people died in it.

Although the families of both the deceased have received compensation of Rs 90 lakh each in the case, they have been demanding punishment for the culprits.

"I am getting pushed by the court for six years. In 2018, we held a big protest and the government had assured us of justice. But the government is not able to present its side properly in court. After the start of the agitation against the agricultural laws, our protest had stopped for a few days, but now I am again staging a 'dharna'," said Sukhraj Singh.

( With inputs from ANI )

