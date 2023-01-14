Man dies after being hit by cluster bus in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 14 A 55 year-old man died allegedly after being hit by a cluster bus near Delhi's Uttam Nagar area on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Jaiswal, a resident of Hastsal JJ colony.

According to a senior police official, at around 02.25 p.m., an information was received regarding an accident at Uttam Nagar bus terminal following which a police team rushed to the spot.

"A case is being registered at Uttam Nagar police station. Police teams are on the spot," the official said, adding that further investigation is going on.

More details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor