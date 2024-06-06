Man ends life due to financial problems in Gujarat's Vadodara

Vadodara, June 6 A 24-year-old man allegedly ended his life by hanging himself to death due to financial problems in Gujarat's Vadodara.

Rameshchandra Patel, who was residing in a rented accommodation in Vadodara, was reportedly preparing to pursue a Master's degree in Germany while working at a private company.

Initial reports suggest that financial hardships and prolonged mental stress were significant factors contributing to his drastic decision, police said.

Patel, an aspiring student facing economic challenges, was described by acquaintances as "deeply concerned about his financial situation, which might have exacerbated his mental anguish".

Patel's roommate alerted the local police to the scene, prompting the authorities to respond.

The police have initiated a detailed investigation into the incident, aiming to provide clarity and support to the bereaved family.

The investigation, led by Head Constable Ranjitsinh Surendrasinh, continues.

Details are awaited.

