Man fatally struck by vehicle in east Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 2 A 35-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle in east Delhi, a police official said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Rajbir, a resident of Mandawali and a native of district Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, on Friday at 11.30 p.m., when a police team was patrolling, they saw some people gathered at a U-turn leading to Meerut Point in the Mandawali area.

"On reaching the spot, the patrolling team found a man lying dead near a footpath," said a senior police official.

Subsequently, another police team reached the spot and upon inspection, the body had injuries on the face.

"The Crime team with FSL experts were called on the spot. The body was shifted to the mortuary," said the official.

"Based on after FSL and Crime teams inspection, an FIR under sections 279 and 304 A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigation is on," the official added.

