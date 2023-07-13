Man held for killing wife, boyfriend in Delhi's Rohini area

New Delhi [India], July 13 : A man allegedly killed his wife and her alleged boyfriend in the Rohini area of North West Delhi, the officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, the double murder took place when the accused murdered both the victims in cold blood by attacking them with a pair of scissors.

Officials said they have taken the accused into custody and are investigating the matter further.

Earlier, on Tuesday, a 26-year-old man was stabbed to death in Southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur area.

The victim was stabbed at the MB Road bus stand near the MCD toilet on Monday morning.

The police received a PCR call regarding the incident at 10.24 pm on Monday, said police.

On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot to find out that an unidentified person had been stabbed.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim, identified as Vikas, a native of district Saran in Bihar, used to work as a lift operator at the foot over bridge near the MCD toilet in Pul Prahladpur, said police.

“Our team reached the place of occurance and an inspection was carried out and exhibits seized. On reaching Batra hospital, the unidentified was declared dead. He had received stab wounds to his head, left thigh, and left groyne,” an officer said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor