Man held with over Rs 57 lakh in J&K's Kupwara
By IANS | Published: January 11, 2023 07:24 PM 2023-01-11T19:24:06+5:30 2023-01-11T19:35:29+5:30
Srinagar, Jan 11 A man was held in Jammu and Kashhmir's Kupwara on Wednesday with over Rs 57 ...
Srinagar, Jan 11 A man was held in Jammu and Kashhmir's Kupwara on Wednesday with over Rs 57 lakh concealed in a geyser, police said.
Kashmir police tweeted: "During Naka checking at Braripora Handwara, Police apprehended one Syed Irfan Abdullah resident of Laribal, Handwara and recovered cash amounting to Rs 57.43 lakhs concealed in a geyser.
"A Magistrate was also present on the spot. Case has been registered and investigation started".
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app