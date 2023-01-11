Man held with over Rs 57 lakh in J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar, Jan 11 A man was held in Jammu and Kashhmir's Kupwara on Wednesday with over Rs 57 lakh concealed in a geyser, police said.

Kashmir police tweeted: "During Naka checking at Braripora Handwara, Police apprehended one Syed Irfan Abdullah resident of Laribal, Handwara and recovered cash amounting to Rs 57.43 lakhs concealed in a geyser.

"A Magistrate was also present on the spot. Case has been registered and investigation started".

