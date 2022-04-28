Man kills ex wife and daughter, commits suicide in Patna

Patna, April 28 A man killed his ex wife and daughter and then committed suicide in Patna's Anishabad locality under Gardanibagh police station on Thursday afternoon.

The man was identified as Rajiv Kumar. He was angry with his ex wife Shashi Prabha Devi after she remarried. Rajiv wanted his daughter Sanskriti Kumari to stay with him but she was not ready for it.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera where Shashi, Sanskriti and Rajiv's mother were walking on the road inside the police colony in Gardanibagh. Rajiv followed them. He came in front of them and shot his daughter in her head. She died on the spot. Following that, he also shot his ex wife in her head and she also died immediately. Then he shot himself on the right temporal and collapsed to the ground.

Manavjeet Singh Dhillon, SSP of Patna police said: "Preliminary investigation reveals that it was a case of family dispute. Rajiv Kumar was not pleased with Sanskriti staying with Shashi Prabha. He was also angry with Shashi Prabha for marrying another person."

The victims went to Begusarai for a marriage and they returned home on Thursday around 12.40 p.m.. When they reached the police colony, Rajiv intercepted them and shot them from close range. The victims were residing in the house of a retired IGP on rent.

"We have taken the statement of Rajiv's mother. She is a prime witness of the incident. The accused left her unhurt. Besides her, a number of people were also present at the spot. The accused committed the crime in front of them. The investigation is underway and we are finding out how he obtained the 7mm pistol used in the crime. We have recovered three dead cartridges from the spot and are scanning CCTV cameras," Dhillon said.

Rajiv's first wife died due to illness. Sanskriti was her daughter. Then he married his sister-in-law Shashi Prabha but the marriage was not successful and he divorced her. Sanskriti was living with Shashi and so was his mother.

