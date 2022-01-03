Man kills father thinking he loved his younger brother more than him

Many shocking events are unfolding in the country. An incident has taken place in Jharkhand a boy has killed his own father. The boy thought that his father loved his younger son more than him.



The incident has caused a stir in the area. An angry young man killed his father with a sharp weapon, as his father loved his younger brother more than him and gave him big share of wealth. According to the information received, on December 31, police found the body of a man in Sangrampur village within the limits of Hanwara police station in the district. Police took the body into custody and sent it for autopsy. Then it came to light that the name of the deceased was Chunni Yadav. A special police team would have investigated the matter further. The eldest son confessed that he had killed his father. Chunni Yadav, who lives in Godda area of ​​Jharkhand, had two sons and four daughters. The eldest son, Subodh Yadav, had been angry with his father for the last few years.

The father often sold his share of the property and gave the bulk of it to the youngest child. Therefore, it was clear to Subodh that his father was hurting him. Even on the day of the incident, there was a heated argument between Subodh and his father Chunni Yadav over the same issue. Subodh then stabbed his father in the neck with a sharp weapon. Chunni Yadav was killed in the incident. Police have arrested accused Subodh. He confessed to the murder. Police have registered a case of murder against Subodh and are investigating further.