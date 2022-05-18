Man-made highlands to save animals during floods in Assam's Kaziranga
By IANS | Published: May 18, 2022 09:33 PM2022-05-18T21:33:05+5:302022-05-18T21:50:08+5:30
Guwahati, May 18 While the annual floods in Assam claim hundreds of human lives besides damaging crops, infrastructure and assets, animals, both domestic and wild, too are not spared.
And these include the endangered rhinos in the Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve
