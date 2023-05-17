Man murders fiancee a day before engagement, kills self in UP district

By IANS | Published: May 17, 2023 09:09 AM 2023-05-17T09:09:02+5:30 2023-05-17T09:20:08+5:30

Hapur (UP), May 17 A 24-year-old man shot his bride-to-be dead at her residence here and later hanged

Hapur (UP), May 17 A 24-year-old man shot his bride-to-be dead at her residence here and later hanged himself, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the accused, Sonu Prajapati from village Dastoi, worked as a dairy shop worker.

He barged into Neetu Prajapati's house in Phoolgarhi and shot her in the head.

Ashish Pundeer, SHO of Hapur (Dehat) police station, said, "The victim's family attempted to catch him. However, he managed to escape. Later, he was found hanging from a fan."

The accused was scheduled to get engaged to the victim the following day.

