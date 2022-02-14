Man posts suicide note on social media, dies by strangulation

A shocking incident has taken place in Barmer district of Rajasthan. The youth committed suicide by hanging himself in a factory in Balotra industrial area. The youth had written a post on social media seven hours before the suicide. In this he is committing suicide of his own free will. Please do not disturb the family. Police are investigating the matter further and the exact reason behind the suicide has not been revealed yet. According to police, Vishnaram, 20, a resident of Madhasar village, works in a garment factory in Balotra industrial area. The youth hanged himself in the factory on Saturday. About seven to eight hours before committing suicide, he had forwarded a post on social media saying that he was committing suicide. This post was also viewed by the family. When they called and asked the young man about it, the family thought it was a joke and ignored the young man.

The family came to the factory as there was no contact with the young man after that. Then they saw him in a state of strangulation. The police were informed about this. They sent the body for autopsy. At the same time, relatives said on social media that the youth had forwarded a post before committing suicide. The incident has caused a stir in the area. "I'm committing suicide. It's not anyone's fault. I'm committing suicide of my own free will. Please don't bother my family. My three brothers should stay the same. OK bye," the young man said in a pre-suicide post. Police are investigating several cases. Also, the suicide of the youth has come as a big shock to the family.