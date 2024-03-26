Man shot dead after altercation in Delhi's Shastri Park

New Delhi, March 26 A 22-year-old youth was shot dead by a man in Delhi's Shastri Park area after an altercation, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Mustakim, a resident of the area and worked as a salesman in a garment shop at Chandni Chowk.

According to police, a PCR call was received on Tuesday at 1:01 a.m. regarding shots fired near Buland Masjid, Shastri Park following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“Mustakim was shot in the chest and was swiftly taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body was then transferred to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

Initial investigation revealed that Sohail Khan (22), a resident of New Seelampur, and Mustakim had decided to visit Ishrat around 00:45 a.m.

“Sohail and Mustakim are friends. Sohail had married Ishrat four years ago, and they have a daughter. However, they divorced in November 2023. Ishrat is employed as a bar girl at ‘The Bang Bang Bar’ in Kaushambi, Ghaziabad, UP,” said the DCP.

Ishrat intended to marry Yaseen, a resident of Chauhan Banger. “On the day of incident, Yaseen harboured dislike towards Sohail and Mustakim visiting Ishrat, leading to a confrontation,” said the DCP.

Yaseen fired at least three rounds, resulting in Mustakim's chest injury. “Two empty shells and one live round of 7.65 mm were recovered at the scene. Yaseen is currently evading police, and efforts are underway to apprehend him,” the DCP added.

