Man stabbed to death by armed robbers inside East Delhi flat

New Delhi, Feb 25 A man was stabbed to death while another sustained injuries after they were attacked by armed robbers inside their flat in East Delhi, said an official on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Sunil alias Yasin while injured Atul Kumar is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

According to police, information was received at Laxmi Nagar police station at about 8.00 p.m on Friday regarding a stabbing incident at a flat in Vijay Block following which a police team rushed to the spot.

"On spot, police learnt that at about 6-6.15 p.m, some persons barged into a flat and robbed some cash and when objected, the accused inflicted knife injury on Atul and Sunil. Vinay Kumar, Atul, Nitesh Kashyap and Sunil were inside the flat when the incident occurred," said a senior police official.

Sunil had come to meet Vinay, Atul, Nitesh, the inmates of the flat when the incident happened.

A case under section 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Laxmi Nagar police station.

"Police teams are verifying other details and scanning the CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify and nab the accused," said the official.

