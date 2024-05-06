Man stabbed to death by autorickshaw driver in Delhi

New Delhi, May 6 A 35-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by an autorickshaw driver in southwest Delhi’s R. K. Puram area on Monday, an official said.

The deceased is identified as Mukesh Kumar Ranwa, a resident of Sector-4, R. K. Puram.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said that on Monday at 2:39 a.m., a police control room (PCR) call regarding stabbing was received at R. K. Puram police station.

Acting on the call, a police team along with a forensic team reached the spot at a DMS booth in Sector-4, where the caller identified as Neeraj, along with his two friends and a PCR van were found.

“The injured Mukesh was immediately shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre in a PCR van, and was declared brought dead by doctors,” said the DCP.

The DCP said that initial probe suggests that Mukesh had a quarrel with the autorickshaw driver. "He was stabbed by the autorickshaw driver, who after the crime, fled the spot."

“A case of murder has been registered and investigation is underway. The accused auto-rickshaw driver has been identified. Multiple teams are raiding to nab the accused,” the DCP added.

