Man stabbed to death in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 22 A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death in Delhi's Badarpur area, a senior police official said on Thursday, adding that two accused were arrested while a juvenile was apprehended for the crime.

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Keshav, a resident of Tajpur Pahari in Badarpur.

The official said that at 8.12 p.m. on Wednesday, a call was received in connection with the incident and the caller, a neighbour of the victim, said the Keshav was taken to AIIMS following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

Another call was received from AIIMS, at 10.56 p.m. stating that Keshav was brought dead.

"During initial inquiry, it was revealed that three persons stabbed Keshav. The crime team was called and the scene of crime was preserved. The CCTV cameras installed near the spot of crime were scrutinized. Three suspected boys were captured in the CCTV footage and on analysis two of them were identified as Vicky and Kohinoor," said the official.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC was registered on the basis of the statement given by the victim's nephew.

"The mobile numbers of the identified accused persons were traced after local enquiry. The duo was arrested near a liquor shop at Molarband Extension bypass road and weapon of offence which is a knife was recovered from them," said the official.

They have confessed to their involvement in the crime, while the third suspect, a juvenile, has been also apprehended.

"On interrogation, the duo revealed that Keshav got into a fight with Kohinoor at a marriage function held recently. So, to take revenge from him, they have planned to teach him a lesson," said the official.

Kohinoor was previously involved in an attempt to murder case, while Vicky was connected in two cases of attempt to murder and theft.

Keshav also had a criminal history and was found to be involved in four cases of robbery, snatching and Arms Act.

