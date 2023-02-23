Man stabbed to death near north Delhi bus stand

New Delhi, Feb 23 A man was found stabbed to death near a bus stand in north Delhi, a police official said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Parvesh Paswan, 47, a resident of Bakhtawarpur here and a native of Bihar's Muzaffarpur. Paswan used to work as a labourer and he is survived by three sons and one daughter.

According to police, at around 3.53 a.m on Wednesday, a police control room call, informing that a man was lying unconscious near the Azadpur Subzi Mandi bus stand, was received at Mahendra Park police station following which Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) was dispatched to the spot.

The injured was shifted to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. He sustained one stab injury on his chest.

"A case under section 302 (murder) was registered at Mahendra Park police station and investigation has been taken up," said a senior police official.

"The crime team inspected the spot and collected all necessary evidences. The CCTV footage has been thoroughly examined and efforts are being made to zero down the suspect and to nab the accused at the earliest," said the official.

"The post-mortem examination of Paswan was conducted and the body was handed over to the family," said the official, adding that further investigation is in progress.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor