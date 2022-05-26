Man tied to truck, garlanded with shoes for stealing phone; 2 held

A man was tied in front of a truck and garlanded with shoes as punishment for allegedly stealing a mobile phone, the police said.

The incident came to light after a video pertaining to the incident went viral on social media. In the video, a man can be seen tied to a truck garlanded with footwear around his neck near the Bhatamundai area on May 19 along Chandikhol-Paradeep road.

The police arrested the truck driver and his helper over the incident. The accused would be produced in the court on Thursday as per an official release by the police department.

Notably, this happened after the man was caught red-handed by the driver of the truck for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from the vehicle. Following this, the truck driver, along with his helpers, decided to punish the man.

A case under sections 307, 506, 323, 342, 294, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor