Man wanted in NDPS cases nabbed in Ghaziabad

New Delhi, June 30 The Anti-Narcotics Task Force of Delhi Police has arrested one Raj Kumar alias Bulbul, who was carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his head.

A senior police official said that Bulbul was wanted in a number of criminal cases pertaining to Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). He had jumped the interim bail granted by Tis Hazari court in Delhi, after which he was declared a proclaimed offender and police announced the reward on him.

The police got a tip-off that Bulbul would be coming to Loni in UP's Ghaziabad district to meet one of his associates.

"A trap was laid and raid was conducted in Loni. Bulbul was arrested from Garhi Kattia Mohalla, Raja Garden locality of Ghaziabad. After his arrest, he was produced in the court which sent him to judicial custody," said the police official.

