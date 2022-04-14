Man who went to withdraw money from ATM dies of electrocution

A young man who went to the ATM to withdraw money lost his life. The shocking incident took place in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. As soon as the young man opened the door, he was electrocuted. Some bystanders pushed the young man away from the ATM door with the help of clothes and wood. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident has caused a stir in the area. According to information received, India One Bank has an ATM on Lisadi Road. Danish, who lives in Kotwali area, had gone to withdraw money from an ATM. He was electrocuted when he opened the door. As soon as this incident took place, a crowd of people gathered. People pushed him away from the door. He was hospitalized in critical condition. But he died there. After Danish's death, people in the area rioted outside the ATM.

Prima facie, it appears that while entering the ATM booth, Pandey came in contact with a live wire that was supplying electricity to the booth. Police rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident. They calmed down the locals and sent the bodies for autopsy. Police have registered a case against the company which owns the ATM and are investigating further.