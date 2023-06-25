Man with someone else's passport nabbed at Lucknow Airport

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 25 : A man has been arrested from Lucknow Airport for allegedly carrying someone else's passport, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said.

The man was allegedly trying to fly with someone else's passport on Saturday.

He was nabbed and handed over to police, a CISF offcial said.

The police are investigating the matter.

Further information is awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor