Man with someone else's passport nabbed at Lucknow Airport

By ANI | Published: June 25, 2023 07:54 AM 2023-06-25T07:54:11+5:30 2023-06-25T07:55:02+5:30

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 25 : A man has been arrested from Lucknow Airport for allegedly carrying someone ...

Man with someone else's passport nabbed at Lucknow Airport | Man with someone else's passport nabbed at Lucknow Airport

Man with someone else's passport nabbed at Lucknow Airport

Next

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 25 : A man has been arrested from Lucknow Airport for allegedly carrying someone else's passport, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said.

The man was allegedly trying to fly with someone else's passport on Saturday.

He was nabbed and handed over to police, a CISF offcial said.

The police are investigating the matter.

Further information is awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Central Industrial Security Force india lucknow Disney India All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen Communist Party Of India Marxist India Today Air Asia India Asia India Fifa U 17 World Cup India All India Football Federation