Manipur ambush case: NIA declares reward on capture of 10 wanted cadres of PLA, MNPF terror outfits

The NationaI Investigation Agency (NIA) has declared cash reward on the capture of 10 cadres of People's Liberation Aarmy (PLA) and Manipur Naga People's Front (MNPF) MNPF terror outfits in its ongoing probe in Manipur ambush case which claimed lives of an Assam Rifles Colonel, his wife and child as well as four of his colleagues.

These ten terrorists of PLA and MNPF are wanted by the NIA in connection with attack on the convoy of 46 Assam Rifles on November 13 last year with arms and explosives, near Sialsih village on Indo-Myanmar road under Singngat Police Station of Churachandpur district of Manipur.

The attack resulted in death of five Assam Rifles personnel including Commanding Officer Colonol Viplav Tripath, his family members and injuries to six other Assam Rifles personnel.

The agency declared the bounty of Rs 8 lakh each on the head of Lt. Col. Chaoyai alias Pukhrambam Mani Meetei and Lt. Col. Sagolsem Inaocha alias Ranjit Naorem; Rs 6 lakh for Sanatomba as well as Rs 4 lakh each for Khaba, Khwairakpa, Nongyai alias Nongphai, Joseph, Rocky, Balin and Kanta alias Santa. All the cadres are residents of Manipur.

The NIA in a statement mentioned "if any person is having any information of importance on the suspects leading to their arrest or apprehension, the information may be shared on numbers and email-address as NIA".

The agency also mentioned that the name of the informant will be kept secret.

The anti-terror agency registered the case on November 27 under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Sections 10 and 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Section 25(1C) of Arms Act and Section 5 of Explosive Substances Act.

On November 13, the insurgents ambushed a convoy of Assam Rifles around 11 am leading to the mass killing of the five Assam Rifles personnel, including Colonol Viplav Tripathi and his family in Thinghat area of Manipur.

Tripathi, Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles, lost his life alongwith his wife and their child in the attack.

The incident took place near Sehken village in Thinghat as the heavily armed militants fired upon the convoy of the Assam Rifles Colonel killing him, his wife, their son and three Quick Reaction Team jawans on the spot.

Militants attacked the convoy when the Colonel was going to supervise a civic action programme in the Churachandpur, bordering Myanmar.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor