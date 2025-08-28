Manipur Guv inaugurates 21st Governor’s Cup, state-level fencing championship

Imphal, Aug 28 Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday inaugurated the four-day 21st Governor’s Cup, state level fencing championship at the Indoor Stadium here.

The opening ceremony showcased thrilling fencing bouts, and the championship would continue till August 31.

Addressing the event, the Governor highlighted Manipur’s rich sporting legacy, noting that the state has consistently produced world-class athletes over the years.

He highlighted the recent successes at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships-2025 as a shining example.

The Governor also noted the special connection between fencing and Manipur’s own martial traditions, describing it as a sport that brings together agility of the body and sharpness of the mind.

Bhalla also said that the youth of Manipur have time and again proved that nothing is impossible, and expressed his belief that many more will go on to represent India on the international stage.

He highlighted that mentors and families play an important role in helping athletes succeed.

The inauguration ceremony saw enthusiastic participation from young athletes, coaches, families, and sports officials, reflecting the vibrant sporting spirit of the state.

Meanwhile, the Governor on Thursday donated an ambulance to Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Senapati District branch at Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

Representatives of IRCS received the ambulance and expressed gratitude to the Governor for his generous support.

The Governor also chaired a meeting at Raj Bhavan, Imphal focusing on strengthening healthcare delivery across the state.

During the meeting, the State Health Mission Society team made detailed presentations on Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), Chief Minister-giHakshelgiTengbang (CMHT) and Manipur Health Services (MHS).

Key discussions included addressing the gap of financial resources and expanding access to affordable and quality healthcare for all sections of society.

The Governor directed the officials to take concrete steps for effective implementation of the schemes and to ensure that no community is left behind in accessing quality healthcare.

Additional Chief Secretary (Finance), Vivek Kumar Dewangan; Secretary to the Governor, Sumant Singh, officers from the Health Department attended the meeting among others.

