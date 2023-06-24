"Manipur returning to normalcy, not a single life lost since June 13": Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], June 24 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Manipur is returning to normalcy as no life was lost since June 13.

"The situation in Manipur is slowly returning to normal. Since the late night of June 13, not a single person has died in violence in the state. So far 1,800 looted weapons have been surrendered," Shah said after chairing an all-party meet in New Delhi to discuss the prevailing situations in Manipur.

Talking about the measures taken regarding the situation in Manipur, he further said that 36,000 security personnel are deployed in the state, 40 IPS officers and 20 medical teams have been sent to the state and the supply of all essential items including medicines is being ensured.

"Fencing work of 10 km of Myanmar-Manipur border has been completed, tendering work for 80 km of border fencing has been completed and survey of remaining border is underway," he added.

The meeting was called by Amit Shah to take stock of the situation in the violence-wracked state. BJP national president JP Nadda, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and CPI(M) MP John Brittas among other leaders were present in the meeting.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

Union Home Minister also said that all political parties sensitively and apolitically gave their suggestions for restoration of peace in Manipur and the government will consider these suggestions with an open mind.

Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been constantly monitoring the situation in Manipur since day one and guiding us with full sensitivity to find a solution to this problem.

"Modi government is committed to solve the Manipur problem by taking everyone together. The priority of the Modi government is that no more lives should be lost due to violence in the state," the minister added.

The Home Minister solicited the cooperation of all the political parties to help defuse the situation and restore peace and trust among various communities in Manipur at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda said that all possible steps are being taken by the central government for a quick solution to the Manipur problem.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been keeping an eye on this whole incident since day one. Manipur issue is very sensitive and needs to be handled with sensitivity. We discussed with an open mind the useful suggestions given by all political parties and assured the government will take all possible steps to solve the Manipur problem," Nadda said.

The BJP chief also said that the issues of Manipur are rooted in many old factors which have also led to the flare-up of the present violence.

"Home Minister Amit Shah himself discussed in detail with all the different groups in Manipur for 4 days. The Home Minister also visited the relief camps there, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai stayed there for more than 20 days. The Modi government is making every possible effort to normalize the situation. We are confident that peace will return to Manipur very soon," he added.

